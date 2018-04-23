JAMES COMEY

Former FBI Director James Comey gets standing ovation at SF event

EMBED </>More Videos

Former FBI Director James Comey will speak at the Curran in San Francisco Monday night at a sold-out engagement highlighting his book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership." (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
James Comey left San Francisco's Curran Theater where he spoke before a sold-out crowd. Love him or hate him, nearly 1700 hundred people came to see him in person.

"I have such mixed feelings about him," said Robin Tobias of Menlo Park.

RELATED: James Comey speaking in SF

The former FBI director came to promote his new book, A Higher Loyalty. In it, he recounts his handling of the Hillary Clinton email case, which many say cost her the election, and his investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russia, which others say helped launch the special counsel's investigation into the matter.

Comey has given several interviews since the book's release. Still, many bought tickets well over face value so they could hear him directly.

"I was interested because I think he's such a vital part of our history and I just wanted to hear more," said Doreen Sinha of Burlingame.

The media was not invited to the event, but many in attendance say they left the theater with more respect for Comey. They say the audience gave him a standing ovation.

RELATED: James Comey calls President Trump 'morally unfit' for office

"Seeing his personality come to life and seeing that, you could see his good heart in the way he spoke and seeing that side of him definitely changed my opinion of him a little bit," said Nicole Garay, vice-chair of the San Francisco Republican Party.

"It was delivered with a lot of humility -- 'I might be right, I might be wrong, but I thought carefully about this and here's why I think what I think,'" said Douglas Neff of Oakland.

This was Comey's only stop in Northern California. He visits Boston next.

Click here for more stories and videos on James Comey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjames comeyPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldbooksFBI2016 electionelectionSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JAMES COMEY
James Comey speaking in San Francisco
Comey says Trump's call to put him in jail isn't 'normal'
James Comey calls President Trump 'morally unfit' for office
Bay Area political leaders anticipating Comey interview
More james comey
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News