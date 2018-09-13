SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Michelle Obama has announced a nationwide book tour. She'll be making stops in 10 cities across the U.S. starting in November, including at the SAP Center in San Jose.
The former first lady released a video announcement on social media.
I’m done with my book! I’ve learned a lot about myself and I’d like to share my story of BECOMING—the plainness, the blemishes, the crazy turns—with you on my book tour, beginning 11/13 in Chicago. Go to https://t.co/dVXmPri4OS to find out how to get tickets. #IAmBecoming pic.twitter.com/jmlbh19RXG— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 12, 2018
"So I'm also a little frightened because it is so candid and honest and open but I can't wait to share it with the world, said Mrs. Obama.
Her memoir "Becoming" is being released on November 13. On that day Obama kicks off a 10-city U.S. tour in her hometown of Chicago. She will be at the SAP Center in San Jose on Friday, December 14.
RELATED: George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during McCain's funeral
Tour promoters from Live Nation say the night will feature intimate and honest conversations between Obama and a selection of to-be-announced moderators.
"And I've spent some time really thinking about the people and the stories and the experiences that have shaped me and helped me become the person I am today and I am proud of what I've created," said Obama.
Ten percent of every show's tickets will be donated to local charities, schools and community groups in each city the tour visits.
Admission starts at $29.50.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 21.
For more information on the book tour, visit BecomingMichelleObama.com
See more stories, photos, and videos on Michelle Obama.