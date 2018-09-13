MICHELLE OBAMA

Former First Lady Michelle Obama to stop in San Jose on nationwide book tour

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Michelle Obama has announced a nationwide book tour. She'll be making stops in 10 cities across the U.S. starting in November, including at the SAP Center in San Jose.

The former first lady released a video announcement on social media.



"So I'm also a little frightened because it is so candid and honest and open but I can't wait to share it with the world, said Mrs. Obama.

Her memoir "Becoming" is being released on November 13. On that day Obama kicks off a 10-city U.S. tour in her hometown of Chicago. She will be at the SAP Center in San Jose on Friday, December 14.

RELATED: George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during McCain's funeral

Tour promoters from Live Nation say the night will feature intimate and honest conversations between Obama and a selection of to-be-announced moderators.

"And I've spent some time really thinking about the people and the stories and the experiences that have shaped me and helped me become the person I am today and I am proud of what I've created," said Obama.

Ten percent of every show's tickets will be donated to local charities, schools and community groups in each city the tour visits.

Admission starts at $29.50.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 21.

For more information on the book tour, visit BecomingMichelleObama.com

See more stories, photos, and videos on Michelle Obama.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmichelle obamabarack obamabooksu.s. & worldentertainmentSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MICHELLE OBAMA
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
Meghan, Prince Harry are planning U.S. tour: sources
Immigrant family separation: Everything you need to know
Former first lady Michelle Obama to speak in Oakland
More michelle obama
POLITICS
California could be hit with host of different climate change issues
Oscar De La Hoya considering 2020 presidential run
California to be the epicenter of climate action movement
Global Climate Action Summit being held in San Francisco
More Politics
Top Stories
Hundreds protest outside Global Climate Action Summit in SF
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Outer bands approaching Carolina coast
Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems
BART 'accidentally' records tens of thousands of license plates
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler than average today
San Francisco threatens to yellow tag Millennium Tower
Apps to have during Hurricane Florence
6 dead, including suspect, in Bakersfield shootings, police say
Show More
PHOTOS: Bracing for Hurricane Florence
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
BTS Army celebrates 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland
Video shows two children playing unsupervised on ledge in Vallejo
Russians accused of poisoning ex-spy say they were in Salisbury to visit cathedral
More News