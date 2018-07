Former Bay Area Congressman and former Mayor of Oakland Ron Dellums has died.Dellums died last night of an illness.He was widely known for his social activism.Dellums served in Congress from 1971 until the late 1990s.He was one of the first to call for the integration of gays and lesbians into the military.Dellums then served as Mayor of Oakland from 2007 to 2011.Ron Dellums was 82-years-old.