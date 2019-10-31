Former President Obama returning to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former President Barack Obama is returning to the Bay Area.This time he will be speaking at Salesforce's annual conference, called Dreamforce. The former president will also be raising money for the Democratic Party.According to Vox.com, Obama will headline a fundraiser in Los Altos Hills on Nov. 21. Tickets for the fundraiser run as high as $355,000 a chair. The "cheap" seats are $10,000.Obama was last in the Bay Area in September. During that visit, he was the featured speaker at a conference hosted by San Francisco tech company, Splunk. The conference focused on how big tech companies can responsibly collect and manage information across the internet.