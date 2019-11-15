Former presidential adviser shares views on US-China policy in new book 'Stealth War: How China Took Over While America's Elite Slept'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's Kristen Sze joined Brigadier General Robert Spalding to discuss his new book titled: 'Stealth War: How China Took Over While America's Elite Slept."Spalding is a senior fellow at a conservative think tank, Hudson Institute and a former adviser to the Trump administration on China policy.With his work focusing on U.S. China relations, economic and national security, as well as the Asia Military Pacific balance, Spalding discusses how he thinks China has been fighting a stealth war on the U.S. The two talk about future U.S. China policy as well as what Spalding thinks of the Chinese Communist Party.