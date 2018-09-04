POLITICS

Former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as John McCain's replacement in Senate

John McCain's widow, Cindy McCain, says former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as his replacement in the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON --
Arizona's Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday announced that former U.S. Sen Jon Kyl would replace Jon McCain in the Senate and serve at least until January 2019.

Kyl says he's grateful for the confidence of the Arizona governor and that he will do his best to ensure the state continues to be well-represented as he takes over John McCain's Senate seat.
Kyl said Tuesday that he has committed to serving through the year and won't seek office in 2020. He said a "sense of duty" drove his decision to take the appointment.

Voters in 2020 will get to decide who fills the remainder of McCain's seat through 2022. Then the seat will be up again for a full six-year term.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Kyl would replace McCain on Twitter minutes before a scheduled news conference.

McCain died Aug. 25 of brain cancer and served with Kyl in the Senate for years.

