Former Vice President Joe Biden's comments at a book tour stop could be the strongest indication yet that the he may run for President in 2020.During the stop in Montana Monday night, Biden said, "I think I'm the most qualified person in the country to be president."He said the issues facing the nation today, including foreign policy and the plight of the middle class, are the same ones he's been working on for a lifetime.Biden says he will make a final decision within the next two months.