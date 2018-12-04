JOE BIDEN

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he is 'most qualified' person to be President

FILE- In this April 19, 2017, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden attends the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Former Vice President Joe Biden's comments at a book tour stop could be the strongest indication yet that the he may run for President in 2020.

During the stop in Montana Monday night, Biden said, "I think I'm the most qualified person in the country to be president."
VIDEO: President Obama awards VP Joe Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom

He said the issues facing the nation today, including foreign policy and the plight of the middle class, are the same ones he's been working on for a lifetime.

Biden says he will make a final decision within the next two months.
