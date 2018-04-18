BARBARA BUSH

Fresno State professor calls Barbara Bush 'amazing racist' after her death in controversial tweet

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fresno State English professor has generated a social media controversy after her tweets following the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush. (KFSN)

By and Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. --
A Fresno State English professor has generated a social media controversy after her tweets following the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

RELATED: 'What you see with me is what you get:' Quotes of wisdom from Barbara Bush

Randa Jarrar tweeted out, "Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. (expletive) outta here with your nice words."


The original tweet received more than 2,400 replies, and Jarrar sent dozens of additional tweets, most in response to the positive and negative messages she has received.

About 4 hours after it was used to send the first controversial tweet, Jarrar's Twitter account was "protected," meaning that only followers she has approved can see her posts.

RELATED: Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92

Fresno State President Joseph Castro sent out a statement late Tuesday saying, "On behalf of Fresno State, I extend my deepest condolences to the Bush family on the loss of our former First Lady, Barbara Bush.

We share the deep concerns expressed by others over the personal comments made today by Professor Randa Jarrar, a professor in the English Department at Fresno State. Her statements were made as a private citizen, not as a representative of Fresno State.

Professor Jarrar's expressed personal views and commentary are obviously contrary to the core values of our University, which include respect and empathy for individuals with divergent points of view, and a sincere commitment to mutual understanding and progress."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarbara bushfresno statetwittersocial mediaFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
More barbara bush
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News