Yale friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'

Charles Ludington said in a statement released Sunday that he was a friend of Kavanaugh's at Yale and sometimes drank with him.

RALEIGH, N.C. --
A former Yale University classmate of Brett Kavanaugh's says he is "deeply troubled" by what he says has been a blatant mischaracterization by Kavanaugh of his drinking at Yale.

Charles "Chad" Ludington now teaches at North Carolina State University. He says in a statement released Sunday that he was a friend of Kavanaugh's at Yale and sometimes drank with him.

Ludington described Kavanaugh as "a frequent drinker, and a heavy drinker."

"On many occasions, I heard Brett slur his words and saw him staggering from alcohol consumption, not all of which was beer. When Brett got drunk, he was often belligerent and aggressive," Ludington said. While saying that youthful drinking should not condemn a person for life, Ludington said he was concerned about Kavanaugh's statements under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ludington says he plans to speak to the FBI, which has reopened its background investigation of Kavanaugh in light of allegations of sexual misconduct brought against the Supreme Court nominee.

