Funeral held for Sen. John McCain

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4118418" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meghan McCain speaks at a memorial service for her father Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., at Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

REMEMBERING SEN. JOHN MCCAIN:

A national memorial service celebrating the life of Senator John McCain was held at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The senator's family, friends, congressional colleagues and staff, as well as U.S. and international leaders attended and participated in the service.The procession paused by the Vietnam Memorial before heading to the formal funeral service. At McCain's request, two former presidents - Democrat Barack Obama and Republican George W. Bush - spoke.