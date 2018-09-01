Funeral held for Sen. John McCain

WASHINGTON (KGO) --A national memorial service celebrating the life of Senator John McCain was held at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The senator's family, friends, congressional colleagues and staff, as well as U.S. and international leaders attended and participated in the service.
The procession paused by the Vietnam Memorial before heading to the formal funeral service. At McCain's request, two former presidents - Democrat Barack Obama and Republican George W. Bush - spoke.
