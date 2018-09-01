JOHN MCCAIN

Funeral held for Sen. John McCain

Meghan McCain, former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and former Sen. Joe Lieberman eulogized John McCain at the Arizona senator's funeral in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
A national memorial service celebrating the life of Senator John McCain was held at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The senator's family, friends, congressional colleagues and staff, as well as U.S. and international leaders attended and participated in the service.

VIDEO: Meghan McCain's emotional eulogy at John McCain's funeral
Meghan McCain speaks at a memorial service for her father Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., at Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.



The procession paused by the Vietnam Memorial before heading to the formal funeral service. At McCain's request, two former presidents - Democrat Barack Obama and Republican George W. Bush - spoke.

PHOTOS: John McCain's funeral in Washington

REMEMBERING SEN. JOHN MCCAIN:
