President George H.W. Bush to remain in the hospital through weekend

President George H.W. Bush will stay in the hospital through the weekend, according to a family spokesperson..



Jim McGrath, the family's spokesman, said that 41 will continue his recovery and regain his strength through the weekend.
On Wednesday, Jim McGrath said Bush is "alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress."


In a tweet, Bush also thanked everyone who helped with the public visitation and private funeral for the former first lady.

He wrote, "My family and I thank Mayor Sylvester Turner, his terrific staff, Houston Police, METRO Houston, Second Baptist Church, St. Martins -- and really all Houstonians -- for your professionalism and obvious care in making Barbara's visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed. Thank you all."

