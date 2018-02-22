CALIFORNIA LEGISLATION

Get help contacting your government representatives

EMBED </>More Videos

Politicians in Washington, D.C. have been elected to represent their constituents in every state across the nation. Tell them how you feel.

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
From gun control to public lands and sanctuary cities to healthcare, Americans across the country want to be heard on issues that play the biggest roles in their lives. Politicians in Washington, D.C. have been elected to represent their constituents in every state across the nation.

Want to tell them how you feel? Here's a complete contact list of California's 53 U.S. Representatives and two U.S. Senators.

Not sure which districts you live in? Click here to search the U.S. House of Representatives directory by zip code.

U.S. Senators

Dianne Feinstein

331 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, P: (202) 224-3841

One Post Street, Suite 2450, San Francisco, CA 94104, P: (415) 393-0707

11111 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 915, Los Angeles, CA 90025, P: (310) 914-7300

2500 Tulare Street, Suite 4290, Fresno, CA 93721, P: (559) 485-7430

Kamala Harris

112 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, P: (202) 224-3553

333 Bush Street, Suite 3225, San Francisco, CA 94104, P: (415) 981 - 9369

2500 Tulare Street, Suite 5290, Fresno, CA 93721, P: (559) 497 - 5109

312 N. Spring Street, Suite 1748, Los Angeles, CA 90012, P: (213) 894 - 5000

U.S. Representatives

Doug LaMalfa (1st District)

322 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-3076

Jared Huffman (2nd District)

1406 Longworth Housing Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202) 225-5161

317 Third Street, Suite 1, Eureka, CA 95501, P: (707) 407-3585

430 North Franklin St.. Fort Bragg, CA 95437, P: (707) 962-0933

206 G Street, Unit #3, Petaluma, CA 94952, P: (707) 981-8967

999 Fifth Ave., Suite 290, San Rafael, CA 94901, P: (415) 258-9657

559 Low Gap Road, Ukiah, CA 95482, P: (707) 671-7449

John Garamendi (3rd District)

2438 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-1880

412 G Street, Davis, CA 95616, P: (530) 753-5301

Tom McClintock (4th District)

2312 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2511

2200A Douglas Blvd, Suite 240, Roseville, CA 95661, P: (916) 786-5560

Mike Thompson (5th District)

231 Cannon Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3311

2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa, CA 94558, P: (707) 226-9898

2300 County Center Dr. Suite A100, Santa Rosa, CA 95403, P: (707) 542-7182

985 Walnut Ave., Vallejo, CA 94592, P: (707) 645-1888

Doris Matsui (6th District)

2311 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-7163

501 I Street, Suite 12-600, Sacramento, CA 95814, P: (916) 498-5600

Ami Bera (7th District)

1431 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5716

Paul Cook (8th District)

1222 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202.225.5861

14955 Dale Evans Parkway

Apple Valley Town Hall, Apple Valley, CA 92307, P: 760.247.1815

Jerry McNerney (9th District)

2265 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-1947

4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531, P: (925) 754-0716

2222 Grand Canal Blvd. #7, Stockton, CA 95207, P: (209) 476-8552

Jeff Denham (10th District)

1730 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-4540

4701 Sisk Road, Suite 202, Modesto, CA 95356, P: (209) 579-5458

Mark DeSaulnier (11th District)

115 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2095

440 Civic Center Plaza, 2nd Floor, Richmond, CA 94804, P: (510) 620-1000

3100 Oak Road, Suite 110, Walnut Creek, CA 94597, P: (925) 933-2660

Nancy Pelosi (12th District)

233 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-4965

90 7th Street, Suite 2-800, San Francisco, CA 94103, P: (415) 556-4862

Barbara Lee (13th District)

2267 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2661

1301 Clay Street, Ste. 1000-N, Oakland, CA 94612, P: (510) 763-0370

Jackie Speier (14th District)

2465 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington D.C. 20510, P: (202)225-3531

155 Bouvet Road, Suite 780, San Mateo, CA 94402, P: (650)342-0300

Eric Swalwell (15th District)

129 Cannon House Office Building, Washington D.C., 20515,
P: (202) 225-5065

3615 Castro Valley Blvd., Castro Valley, CA 94546, P: (510)370-3322

Jim Costa (16th District)

2081 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-3341

855 M Street, Suite 940, Fresno, CA 93721, P: 559-495-1620

2222 M St, Suite 305, Merced, CA 95340, P: 209-384-1620

Ro Khanna (17th District)

513 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-2631

900 Lafayette Street, Suite 206, Santa Clara, CA 95050, P: 408-436-2720

Anna Eshoo (18th District)

241 Cannon Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202)225-8104

698 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, California 94301, P: (650)323-2984, P: (408)245-2339, P: (831)335-2020

Zoe Lofgren (19th District)

1401 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202) 225-3072

635 North 1st Street, Suite B, San Jose, CA 95112, P:(408) 271-8700

Jimmy Panetta (20th District)

228 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-2861

100 W Alisal St., Salinas, CA 93901, P: 831-424-2229

701 Ocean St, Room 318C, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, P: 831-429-1976

David Valadao (21st District)

1728 Longworth House Office Building, Washington D.C. 20515, P: (202)225-4695

Devin Nunes (22nd District)

Longworth House Office Building , Suite 1013, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202)225-2523

Kevin McCarthy (23rd District)

2421 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2915

4100 Empire Drive, Suite 150, Bakersfield, CA 93309, P: (661) 327-3611

Salud Carbajal (24th District)

212 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3601

360 S. Hope Ave., Suite C-301, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, P: (805) 730-1710

1411 Marsh St., Suite 205, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, P: (805) 546-8348

1619 S. Thornburg St., Santa Maria, CA 93458, P: (805) 730-1710

Steve Knight (25th District)

1023 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-1956

1008 West Avenue M-14, Suite E, Palmdale, CA 93551, P: (661) 441-0320

26415 Carl Boyer Drive, Suite 220, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, P: (661) 255-5630

1445 E. Los Angeles Avenue, #206, Simi Valley, CA 93065, P: (805) 581-7130

Julia Brownley (26th District)

1019 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202) 225-5811

223 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 220, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, P: (805) 379-1779

201 East Fourth Street, Suite 209B, Oxnard, CA 93030, P: (805) 379-1779

Judy Chu (27th District)

2423 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5464

415 W. Foothill Blvd, Ste 122, Claremont, CA 91711, P: (909) 625-5394

527 S. Lake Ave., Suite 250, Pasadena, CA 91101, P: (626) 304 0110

Adam Schiff (28th District)

2372 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-4176

245 E. Olive Avenue, #200, Burbank, California 91502, P: (818) 450-2900

P: (323) 315-5555

Tony Cárdenas (29th District)

1510 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6131

9612 Van Nuys Blvd., Suite 201, Panorama City, CA 91402, P: (818) 221-3718

Brad Sherman (30th District)

2181 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, P: (202) 225-5911

Pete Aguilar (31st District)

1223 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3201

685 E. Carnegie Drive, Suite 100, San Bernardino, CA 92408, P: (909) 890-4445

Grace Napolitano (32nd District)

1610 Longworth, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5256

4401 Santa Anita Ave, Suite 201, El Monte, CA 91731, P: 626-350-0150

Ted Lieu (33rd District)

236 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-3976

5055 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 310, Los Angeles, CA 90036, P: (323) 651-1040

Jimmy Gomez (34th District)

1226 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6235

350 S. Bixel Street, #120, Los Angeles, CA 90017, P: (213) 481-1425

Norma Torres (35th District)

1713 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6161

3200 Inland Empire Blvd., Suite 200B, Ontario, CA 91764, P: (909) 481-6474

Raul Ruiz (36th District)

1319 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5330

445 East Florida Ave - 2nd Floor, Hemet, CA 92543, P: 951-765-2304

43875 Washington Street, Palm Desert, CA 92211, P: (760) 424-8888

Karen Bass (37th District)

2241 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-7084

4929 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 650, Los Angeles, CA 90010, P: (323) 965-1422

Linda Sánchez (38th District)

2329 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-6676

12440 E. Imperial Hwy., Ste.140, Norwalk, CA 90650, P: (562) 860-5050

Edward "Ed" Royce (39th District)

2310 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C., P: (202) 225-4111

1380 S. Fullerton Road, Suite 203, Rowland Heights, CA 91748, P: (626) 964-5123

210 W. Birch Street, Suite 201, Brea, CA 92821, P: (714) 255-0101

Lucille Roybal-Allard (40th District)

2083 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-1766

500 Citadel Drive, Suite 320, Commerce, CA 90040, P: (323) 721-8790

Mark Takano (41st District)

3403 10th Street, Suite 610, Riverside, CA 92501, P: 951-222-0203

1507 Longworth House Office Bldg., Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-2305

Ken Calvert (42nd District)

2205 Rayburn Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-1986

400 S. Vicentia Ave., Suite 125, Corona, CA 92882, P: (951) 277-0042

Maxine Waters (43rd District)

2221 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2201

10124 South Broadway, Suite 1, Los Angeles, CA 90003, P: (323) 757-8900

Nanette Barragán (44th District)

1320 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-8220

302 W. Fifth St., Suite 201, San Pedro, CA 90731, P: (310) 831-1799

701 E. Carson St., Carson, CA 90745, P: (310) 831-1799

205 S. Willowbrook Ave., Compton, CA 90220, P: (310) 831-1799

8650 California Ave., South Gate, CA 90280, P: (310) 831-1799

Mimi Walters (45th District)

215 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5611

3333 Michelson Drive, Suite 230, Irvine, CA 92612, P: (949) 263-8703

Luis Correa (46th District)

1039 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-2965

2323 N. Broadway, Suite 319, Santa Ana, CA 92706, P: (714) 559-6190

Alan Lowenthal (47th District)

125 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-7924

100 W. Broadway, West Tower Suite 600, Long Beach, CA 90802, P: (562) 436-3828

Dana Rohrabacher (48th District)

2300 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, P: (202)225-2415

Darrell Issa (49th District)

2269 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington D.C. 20515, P: (202)225-3906

Duncan Hunter (50th District)

2429 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: (202) 225-5672

Juan Vargas (51st District)

1605 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-8045

380 North 8th Street, Suite 14, El Centro, CA 92243, P: 760-312-9900

333 F Street, Suite A, Chula Vista, CA 91910, P: 619-422-5963

Scott Peters (52nd District)

1122 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-0508

4350 Executive Drive, Suite 105, San Diego, CA 92121, P: 858-455-5550

Susan Davis (53rd District)

1214 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, P: 202-225-2040

2700 Adams Avenue, Suite 102, San Diego, CA 92116, P: 619-280-5353

Click here for a look at how to Take Action where you live.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun controlcongresscalifornia legislationlegislationsenatehouse of representativesrepublicansdemocratsimmigrationsanctuary citieshealth caretake actionWashington DCCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with your rights to justice, equality, civil liberties
Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home
Get help with improving our schools
Get help with harassment, abuse, inequality
Get help with bullying and teen mental health
CALIFORNIA LEGISLATION
New California laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2019
New FCC ruling could block proposed text messaging tax in CA
California wants to tax your text messages
This is how California's 'text tax' would work
CA assembly member calls for 2 years of free community college
More california legislation
POLITICS
Trump says he won't sign bill to avoid government shutdown
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
Yemeni mother arrives in the Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son
Senate approves legislation to temporarily avoid federal shutdown
More Politics
Top Stories
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital
VIDEO: Mysterious light seen in CA sky identified as meteor
Trump says he won't sign bill to avoid government shutdown
How did a little sea lion end up at Oakland Airport?
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Altria buys $13 billion stake in SF-based vape company Juul
Mysterious light seen in night sky over California
PHOTOS: Mysterious streak of light seen in sky above California
Show More
Judge declines to dismiss Weinstein sex assault case
Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area
Mom furious after son wakes up scared, alone on bus
Officials considering proposal to raise Golden Gate Bridge toll
Yemeni mother arrives in the Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son
More News