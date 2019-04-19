politics

Getting down to the details of Robert Mueller's redacted report with a Bay Area attorney

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a 22-month long investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report is now in the hands of Congress.

So, what is in the report and what does it really mean?

Hadar Aviram, Professor of Law with UC Hastings College of Law sat down with ABC7 News Anchor Larry Beil to get to the bottom of the report.

