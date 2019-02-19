RUTH BADER GINSBURG

Ginsburg returns to Supreme Court bench in public session after lung cancer surgery

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

WASHINGTON --
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back on the Supreme Court bench, eight weeks after surgery for lung cancer.

The 85-year-old justice walked unassisted to her seat beside Chief Justice John Roberts when the court began its public session Tuesday.

Ginsburg wore her customary black robe and ornamental collar.

She had returned to the Supreme Court building on Friday for the first time since her surgery in December, but that was for the justices' private conference. She also was captured on camera on Monday by the TMZ website walking through a Washington airport.

Ginsburg missed the court's arguments in January as she recovered from the surgery. But the court said she participated in the court's work during her absence.

