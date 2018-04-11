BORDER WALL

Gov. Brown agrees to deploy troops to US-Mexico border

EMBED </>More Videos

California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request, but not for immigration enforcement. (AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Gov. Jerry Brown has announced he will send more National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border at President Donald Trump's request, but not for immigration enforcement.

RELATED: Gov. Brown letter about National Guard troop deployment (PDF)

The California governor responded to the federal government's request for additional California National Guard personnel by saying in a letter they will be adding, "400 guard members statewide to supplement staffing of its ongoing program to combat transitional crime."

The letter was addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Department of Defense Secretary James Mattis.

RELATED: President Trump blasts Oakland Mayor Schaaf, Gov. Brown while touring border wall prototypes in San Diego

In the letter Brown said, "Let's be crystal clear on the scope of this mission. This will not be a mission to build a new wall. The California National Guard will not be enforcing federal immigration laws."

The governor also said in his letter that he wants to make it clear that there is "no massive wave of migrants pouring into California." He said that immigrant apprehension at the border was down to the lowest they have been in the last 50 years.

Click here for the latest stories about immigration and immigration reform.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpborder patrolborder wallimmigrationimmigration reformmilitarynational guardu.s. & worldjerry brownWashington DCSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump signs proclamation authorizing National Guard to southern border
BORDER WALL
Volunteers share their experiences from border immigration centers
Detaining immigrant kids now a billion-dollar industry
Mother, daughter reunited at LAX after being separated at border
Reflecting on the Crisis at the Border: Different points of view
A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings
More border wall
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News