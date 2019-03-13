Politics

Gov. Newsom announces suspension of death penalty in California

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at news conference in Sacramento, California on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has officially announced he is suspending the death penalty in California. He will reprieve more than 700 condemned inmates at San Quentin's death row.

The Governor will issue an executive order for the immediate shutdown of the execution chamber at the prison. The last execution in the state was in 2006.

In prepared remarks today, Newsom will call the death penalty "inconsistent with our bedrock values." Experts say the decision may be a financial one, as much as it is a moral one.

"Running the mechanism of death whether it's the prisons the death row itself whether it's the legal formalities that are there it's wildly expensive," said Newsom.

President Donald Trump says he's not "thrilled" with California's plan to halt death penalty executions and has responded on Twitter.



Senator Kamala Harris has also responded.

