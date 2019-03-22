Politics

Gov. Newsom to announce actions to protect communities from wildfires

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses an election night crowd after he defeated Republican John Cox to become the 40th governor of California on Nov. 6, 2018, in Los Angeles.

MIDDLETOWN, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Newsom is scheduled to announce new actions to protect the state's most wildfire-vulnerable communities.

He will make the announcement at the Middletown Library in Lake County. Last year was California's worst year for wildfires in recorded history.

There were more than 8,000 fires that burned more than 1.8 million acres. The largest was the Mendocino Complex. Which was a pair of fires that burned in Lake and Mendocino County.
