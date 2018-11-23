POLITICS

Government asks high court to hear transgender military case

This undated image shows the United States Supreme Court building is located in Washington, D.C. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON --
The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to fast-track cases on the president's decision to prevent certain transgender people from serving in the military.

The administration asked the court on Friday to take up three cases on the issue. Lower courts had blocked the administration from implementing the policy.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in one of the cases in October but hasn't ruled.

RELATED: Pentagon still awaiting White House guidance on transgender military ban

The administration had warned that it would ask the high court to step in if the appeals court didn't rule before Friday.

The administration wants the Supreme Court to be able to rule on the issue before the summer.

The justices don't typically take cases before federal appeals courts rule on them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpmilitarytransgenderlawsuitsupreme court9th u.s. circuit court of appealsu.s. supreme courtsocietyWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pentagon still awaiting White House guidance on transgender military ban
POLITICS
President Trump says he is thankful for himself this Thanksgiving
Trump issues Thanksgiving threat to close US-Mexico border
White House to fully restore press pass for CNN's Jim Acosta
Trump tours SoCal fire devastation, visits shooting victims
More Politics
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
Officer-involved shooting in San Jose
Bay Area shoppers pack malls for Black Friday deals
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Wet today, dry weekend
Rain helps nearly extinguish deadly Camp Fire
Rain triggers flooding on Bay Area highways
Show More
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
President Trump says he is thankful for himself this Thanksgiving
1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
Denver man donating RV to Camp Fire victims inspires others to give
More News