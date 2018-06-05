MEDICARE

Government: Medicare will become insolvent in less than a decade

EMBED </>More Videos

The government says Medicare's financial problems are getting worse and Social Security's can't be ignored. (Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
The government says Medicare's financial problems are getting worse and Social Security's can't be ignored.

Tuesday's report from program trustees says Medicare's giant trust fund for inpatient care won't be able to cover projected medical bills starting in 2026, three years earlier than previously expected. Social Security will become insolvent in 2034 - no change.

The annual checkup on the two bedrock programs serving millions of Americans is a reminder of major issues left to languish as Washington plunges deeper into partisan strife.

President Donald Trump says he won't cut Social Security or Medicare, but hasn't offered a rescue plan for the long run.

Democrats want to expand the safety net by spending more on health care and education.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfinancepersonal financemoneyretirementsavingsgovernmentbankruptcysocial securitymedicarehealth careWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEDICARE
Consumer Catch-up: FTC sues robocallers, Medicare in trouble
Consumer Catch-up: Medicare scam warning, wildfire legislation
Congressman Huffman vows to fight for ACA at Marin town hall
New report finds state behind on complaints over nurses
More medicare
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News