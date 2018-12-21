GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government partially shuts down after Trump, Congress unable to agree on border wall spending

The government has partially shut down after President Donald Trump was unable to agree with lawmakers on spending for his border wall. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON --
The government has partially shut down after President Donald Trump was unable to agree with Democratic and Republican lawmakers on spending for his border wall.

Government operations will be disrupted during the shutdown and hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be furloughed or forced to work without pay just days before Christmas.

The shutdown comes after Vice President Mike Pence, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and senior adviser Jared Kushner spent much of Friday on Capitol Hill trying to break the standoff.

Trump tried to pin the blame on Democrats for the impasse, even though just last week he said he would be "proud" to shut part of the government in a fight for the wall, which was a major promise of his presidential campaign.

