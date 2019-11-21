2020 presidential election

Democratic debate: Kamala Harris says she can best revive black coalition

ATLANTA -- Kamala Harris called herself the Democratic presidential candidate best poised to revive the coalition of voters that sent Barack Obama to the White House.

In Wednesday night's candidate debate, Harris highlighted her ability to connect with black women in particular, saying the Democratic Party has often relied on them to win without truly focusing on their issues.

She declined an opportunity by moderators to criticize Pete Buttigieg, who has struggled to win support from minority voters. But her response was a clear suggestion that she has long built relationships with black voters.

Harris is half-black and half-Indian. She's offered policy proposals on black maternal health and achieving equal pay for black women.

Buttigieg says he understands what it's like to have his rights threatened as a gay man. He says he welcomes the opportunity to connect with black voters who don't yet know him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harrisdebatepresidential racedemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democratic debate revives clashes over 'Medicare for All'
Democrats take jabs at Trump's foreign policy during debate
Dem debate: Biden pushes for Obamacare reform over Medicare for all
Buttigieg on his experience: 'We need something very different'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment hearings: Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
Latest PG&E outages impact thousands in North Bay
Authorities say suspect walked away from hospital before fatal stabbing on BART train
Faces of Fremont: Tale of two families captures city's evolution
Tesla worker injuries higher than traditional automakers
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Air District funding deep data analysis of mysterious odor in Milpitas
Show More
Bay Area Air District bans wood burning year-round
Original Gordo actor returning for 'Lizzie McGuire' series on Disney+
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel honored with stars on Walk of Fame
I-Team: Former jail captain sues Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
More TOP STORIES News