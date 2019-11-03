Politics

'Headlock Him Up': Hundreds protest President Trump outside UFC Fight at the Garden

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- President Donald Trump took a break from battling the Democrats' impeachment inquiry to watch another bloodsport Saturday, drawing a mixed response at a UFC match at a raucous Madison Square Garden.

The President had seats on the floor. Sitting on one side of him was House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. On the other side of him were his sons, Donald Jr., and Eric.

Long Island Republican Congressman Peter King was also there.

Hundreds of people protested outside the Garden, shouting things like 'lock him up.'

Some also held signs reading 'headlock him up' - a reference to the UFC fight he came to watch.

The greeting, though split, was warmer than the reception Trump received earlier in the week, when he was roundly booed and faced a "Lock him up!" chant at a World Series game he attended in Washington.

Though a bloody mixed martial arts fight may be an unusual venue for a president, Trump has longstanding ties to the UFC and sat just a few rows from the cage, where fighters took turns bloodying each other with a variety of kicks and punches.

He was set to sleep in his former penthouse Saturday before leaving town Sunday morning, his motorcade certain to add to the traffic congestion anticipated that for the New York City Marathon.

The President's visit to the city came just 48 hours after he switched his residency from Manahttan to Palm Beach, Florida.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmidtownnew york citymanhattanprotestufcpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire: A special gift for evacuees, first responders
Family of man killed in Orinda Airbnb Halloween party shooting speaks out
Community honors late ABC7 News photographer Lorne Morrison
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': ABC7 special report
Kincade Fire 76 percent contained, holds steady at 77,758 acres burned
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
Orinda Council, neighbors react to Halloween Airbnb shooting
Show More
5th victim dies after shooting at Halloween party at Airbnb in Orinda
Amazon assists donation efforts for Kincade Fire victims
Girl, 7, shot while trick-or-treating recovers in hospital, family says
Get paid $3,300 to be given the flu
37th horse dies at Santa Anita park after Breeders' Cup
More TOP STORIES News