Impeachment

'Hes unhinged': Rep. Mark DeSaulnier talks to ABC7 about Pres. Trump's criticism of Nancy Pelosi

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- East Bay Congressman Mark Desaulnier is back from Capitol Hill after weeks of deliberating on the Impeachment hearings.

RELATED: President Donald Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo

He spoke with ABC7's Dan Ashley about the impeachment proceedings, President Trump's attacks on Nancy Pelosi, and his hopes for the new year.
"His relationship with the truth and accuracy is not a close one," he said about Trump's recent tweets about Pelosi. "He's unhinged in my view. This is what he does, he attacks anybody who looks like they will disagree with him."

See more stories about President Donald Trump and the impeachment proceedings.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsconcordsan franciscoimpeachmentgavin newsomhouse of representativesu.s. & worldcongresspresident donald trumpnancy pelosicalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMPEACHMENT
Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo
Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal
Evangelical magazine Christianity Today: Trump must go
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New California laws in 2020
Family IDs 2 of 3 teens killed in Pleasanton crash
Hiker killed by falling redwood tree in Muir Woods
Man pleads no contest in Oakland human trafficking case involving teen
VIDEO: People push cars stuck in snow on I-5
49ers fan moved to tears after receiving Christmas surprise
Woman arrested for hitting, killling man in SJ, officials say
Show More
Big rig driver found dead on 5 Freeway through Grapevine
AccuWeather: Chilly night ahead, some areas could dip into the 20s
Moms occupying vacant Oakland home to challenge eviction order
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Newman police surprise son of fallen officer with his own toy patrol car
More TOP STORIES News