'Hes unhinged': Rep. Mark DeSaulnier talks to ABC7 about Pres. Trump's criticism of Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast - she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- East Bay Congressman Mark Desaulnier is back from Capitol Hill after weeks of deliberating on the Impeachment hearings.He spoke with ABC7's Dan Ashley about the impeachment proceedings, President Trump's attacks on Nancy Pelosi, and his hopes for the new year."His relationship with the truth and accuracy is not a close one," he said about Trump's recent tweets about Pelosi. "He's unhinged in my view. This is what he does, he attacks anybody who looks like they will disagree with him."