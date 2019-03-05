Politics

Hillary Clinton says she will not run for president in 2020

EMBED <>More Videos

Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president in 2020, but vows she's "not going anywhere."

WASHINGTON -- Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president in 2020, but vows she's "not going anywhere."

The former secretary of state, senator and first lady ruled out another campaign during an interview posted Monday by New York TV station News12.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, says, "I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe."

She says, "What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me."

She says she has spoken with several of the candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and has told them, "Don't take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises" from the Trump administration.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkwashington dcdonald trump2020 presidential electionus worldhillary clinton
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Instructor who taught NorCal sisters how to survive in wilderness speaks out
Russian River communities race to clean up flood damage ahead of new storm
Accuweather Forecast: Storm pattern today, tomorrow
80 arrested during march in Sacramento over decision in Clark shooting case
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
North Bay man forced from flooded home, previous home lost in Tubbs Fire
NorCal sisters who survived 2 nights in wilderness share story
Show More
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to appear on 'Midday Live' today
Alabama tornadoes: At least 23 dead, dozens still missing
Man who killed pregnant wife, kids provides new details on murders
Contentious post-strike board meeting in Oakland after budget cuts approved
Women attack 16-year-old girl at Cardi B concert, mother says
More TOP STORIES News