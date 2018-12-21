GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

House adjourns without deal on spending, partial government shutdown near certain

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON --
The House has adjourned without a deal on spending, virtually guaranteeing a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday.

RELATED: What would be closed, open during government shutdown

Senators are also being told there will be no further votes Friday as talks continue.

President Donald Trump's team was on Capitol Hill late Friday trying to broker a compromise as he pushes for billions of dollars in border wall funding.

RELATED: 5 things to know about a potential government shutdown

Without a deal, funding for parts of the government will expire at midnight.

See more stories and videos on the government shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernmentgovernment shutdowndonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpeconomymoneysecuritysenatecongress
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Government shutdown looms as Trump demands border security money
Congress, White House on the brink of another government shutdown
Senate approves legislation to temporarily avoid federal shutdown
House approves border wall funding as shutdown nears
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
What would stay open, close during a federal government shutdown
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
A look back at recent government shutdowns
5 things to know about a government shutdown
More government shutdown
POLITICS
What would stay open, close during a federal government shutdown
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
More Politics
Top Stories
7-year-old honorary Sunnyvale officer has passed away
Reports of possible shooting near Daly City BART station
Giants say Raiders have expressed interest in playing at AT&T Park
1 hospitalized, suspect at large after pistol-whipping at MacArthur BART station
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Stocks headed towards single worst month since 2008
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Response to viral GoFundMe page seeks ladders to defeat border wall
Show More
What would stay open, close during a federal government shutdown
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Travelers at SFO experiencing weather-related delays, packed lines
FDA warns parents after infant dies from teething bracelets
Terminally ill preschooler proposes to art teacher at Duke Children's Hospital
More News