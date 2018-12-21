House adjourns without deal on spending, partial government shutdown near certain

WASHINGTON --The House has adjourned without a deal on spending, virtually guaranteeing a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday.
Senators are also being told there will be no further votes Friday as talks continue.
President Donald Trump's team was on Capitol Hill late Friday trying to broker a compromise as he pushes for billions of dollars in border wall funding.
Without a deal, funding for parts of the government will expire at midnight.
