GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

House Democrats approve plan to re-open government without funding border wall

The Capitol Building is pictured in Washington D.C. in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock Photo)

WASHINGTON --
House Democrats have approved a plan to re-open the government without funding President Donald Trump's promised border wall.

The largely party-line votes by the new Democratic majority came after Trump made a surprise appearance at the White House briefing room to pledge a continued fight for his signature campaign promise.

The Democratic package to end the shutdown includes a bill to temporarily fund the Department of Homeland Security at current levels through Feb. 8 as bipartisan talks continue. It was approved, 239-192.

Democrats also approved, 241-190, a separate measure funding the Agriculture, Interior and other departments through Sept. 30.

The homeland security bill is virtually identical to a plan the Senate adopted by voice vote last month. The GOP-controlled House rejected the plan the next day, forcing a partial shutdown.
