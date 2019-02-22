BORDER WALL

House Dems introduce measure to revoke President Trump's border edict

President Donald Trump speaks during a National African American History Month reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON --
House Democrats have introduced a resolution to block the national emergency declaration that President Donald Trump issued to fund his long-sought wall along the U.S-Mexico border.

Friday's move sets up a fight that could result in Trump's first-ever veto. It starts the clock on a constitutional clash between Trump and Democrats and sets up a vote by the full House as soon as next week.

The Democratic-controlled House is sure to pass the measure and the GOP-run Senate may adopt it as well despite Trump's opposition.

Any Trump veto would likely be sustained but the upcoming battle will test Republican support for Trump's move, which even some of his allies view as a stretch - and a slap at lawmakers' control over the power of the federal purse.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdemocratsu.s. & worldborder wallPresident Donald TrumpWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BORDER WALL
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
California, 15 other states sue Trump over emergency declaration
President Donald Trump declaring emergency to build border wall
Pres. Trump to sign bill averting shutdown, declare national emergency
More border wall
POLITICS
Proposed bill could prevent Trump from being on 2020 ballot in NJ
White House ends California talks on mileage standards
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
Covington HS students were not instigators, Ky. bishop says
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland teachers on strike for 2nd day
SJ neighbor creates buzz over his plans to increase honey bee population
Video shows young conservative activists being assaulted on Berkeley Campus
Stockton Street to reopen in SF after 7-year closure
For this dog, 'The Lion King' is more than just a movie
Jussie Smollett out on bond, reportedly apologizes to 'Empire' cast mates
Vote! Which dress should Dion wear to the Oscars?
Outraged parents confront Oakland Unified School District's Superintendent
Show More
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
Proposed bill could prevent Trump from being on 2020 ballot in NJ
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
How divorce led to an Oscar nomination for an animated short
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
More News