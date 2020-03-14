Coronavirus

Coronavirus bill: House passes bipartisan package providing relief to Americans dealing with COVID-19 pandemic

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- The Democratic-controlled House, with President Donald Trump's support, has passed a bipartisan bill to provide free testing for the coronavirus, as well as paid sick and family leave, strengthened unemployment insurance and increased food aid to ease the hardship on families.

It would require paid leave for workers who contract the virus or who care for those who do and additional food aid for the poor and senior citizens.

