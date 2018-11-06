ELECTION 2018

Waiting in a long line to vote? This nonprofit will send you free pizza

EMBED </>More Videos

If you find yourself waiting in a long line to vote, reach out to Pizza to the Polls. The nonprofit is just one of the groups and individuals ''Good Morning America'' found helping getting out the vote on Tuesday.

If you find yourself waiting in a long line to vote, one nonprofit wants to reward you for putting in the time with some free pizza.

Pizza to the Polls is just what it sounds like. When they receive a report of a polling place with a long line, they send a pizza delivery person to that location to pass out slices to anyone they can find: people waiting to vote, their kids, polls workers and more.

The organization, which is funded by donations, has sent more than 1,000 pizzas so far this year, according to their website.

"We usually send cheese and pepperoni although we're trying to branch out and cover gluten-free and vegan pizzas as well," group co-founder Scott Duncom said.

Pizza to the Polls is just one of the groups and individuals Good Morning America found helping to get out the vote on Tuesday.

At Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, nurses Lisa Schavrien and Erin Ainslie Smith are helping women with their absentee ballots in between deliveries.

"Every single patient was beyond thrilled," Schavrien said.

Then there's 11-year-old Jamarcus Hill. A group of filmmakers heard about the young activist's oratory skills and asked him to star in a "Be My Voice" video.

Related Topics:
politicselection 2018vote 2018votingelectionelectionspizzafree food
Related
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
ELECTION 2018
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Bay Area companies offering free, discounted rides to polling places
More election 2018
POLITICS
6 arrested in suspected plot to attack French leader Macron
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
More Politics
Top Stories
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Accuweather Election Day Forecast: Cooler start, sunny afternoon
How to watch 2018 midterm election results on ABC7
6 arrested in suspected plot to attack French leader Macron
What to watch on Bay Area ballots for 2018 elections
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
Ranked-choice voting explained
Show More
Bay Area companies offering free, discounted rides to polling places
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race
Election Day to test Democratic resistance in Trump era
More News