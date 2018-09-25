VOTING

How to take action on National Voter Registration Day

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don't update their registration, or aren't sure how to register. (KGO-TV)

Today is National Voter Registration Day! What is it, you ask?

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don't update their registration, or aren't sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day serves as a day to make sure everyone has the information they need in order to vote.

Here in the Bay Area, the Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants, and the San Francisco 49ers are teaming up. They are offering fans a platform to register on the teams' mobile apps, websites and social media as part of a "Rally the Vote" effort.

Twitter also wants to make it easy for you to sign up. It launched its "Be a Voter" campaign. Everyone logging in will see a message along with a link that you can use to register to vote and to get voter information.
According to the U.S. Census, there are 87.9 million Americans eligible to vote who are not registered.

The last day to register in California for the November midterm election is October 22.

Click here for more information on National Voter Registration Day and ways you can register to vote.
