'I don't need lessons from you on courage': Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke spar on gun policy

WESTERVILLE, Ohio -- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg exchanged sharp words over O'Rourke's proposed mandatory buyback of assault rifles.

Buttigieg last week criticized the idea as a "shiny object" that distracts from more achievable efforts such as universal background checks and banning the sale of the weapons and high-capacity magazines.

At Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate in Ohio, Buttigieg criticized O'Rourke as not having a plan for how the buyback would work.

O'Rourke said the different ideas are not mutually exclusive. He said gun violence "is a crisis and we gotta do something about it." O'Rourke says candidates should listen to victims, "not be limited by the polls, and the consultants, and the focus groups."

Buttigieg shot back, saying, "The problem isn't the polls, the problem is the policy. And I don't need lessons from you on courage, political or personal."

"Everyone on the stage is determined to get something done," Buttigieg added, "Everyone on this stage recognizes, or I thought we did, that the problem is not other Democrats that don't agree with your particular idea on how to hand this, the problem is the National Rifle Association and their enablers in Congress, and we should be united in taking the fight to them."

