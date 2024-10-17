IDF 'checking the possibility' Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza

Israeli forces said they killed three militants in the strip on Thursday.

The Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Security Agency said Thursday they are "checking the possibility" that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was among three people killed in the Gaza Strip.

"At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed," the IDF wrote in a post to X. "In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution."

The 62-year-old has served as Hamas' leader in Gaza since 2017 and assumed leadership of the group's Political Bureau after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran in July.

