GAVIN NEWSOM

Inauguration bash thrown at governor's mansion to celebrate Governor Gavin Newsom

The governor's mansion hosted what looked like the hottest party in Sacramento to celebrate the inauguration of Governor Gavin Newsom. (KGO-TV)

Jobina Fortson
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KGO) --
The governor's mansion hosted what looked like the hottest party in Sacramento on Monday night.

The list was tight, but Governor Gavin Newsom's cousins made the cut.

VIDEO: Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor

"We're just happy to go in, hang out, check out the governor's mansion, shake his hand and ring in the new administration," Eric Newsom, Governor Newsom's cousin, said.

The crowd outside the party seemed to be on a political high.

"He's got an ambitious agenda," Paul Mohun, Gov. Newsom's cousin, said. "It's mind-boggling ambitious. We were kind of just listening to it during the inaugural speech today."

"We will be bold," Governor Newsom said during his 30-minute speech. "We will aim high and we will work like hell to get there."

Governor Newsom set the tone for his administration as he highlighted his signature issues like quality education, tackling homelessness, and immigrant rights during his inaugural speech.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom proposes fines for those who don't have health care, coverage for more immigrants

Governor Newsom took aim at the President of the United States without ever mentioning President Trump by name. Prior to Monday night's party, Governor Newsom signed an order giving the state more leverage in negotiating prescription drug prices.
When asked what area he hoped Governor Newsom would be most successful in, supporter Greg Bentley replied, "I think healthcare for everybody and I think he cares about the children."

Healthcare for all holds a $760 million price tag. Gov. Newsom's budget proposes California become the first state to provide health care coverage to young undocumented adults through Medi-Cal.

Some worry about the feasibility of Governor Newsom's plans.

RELATED: Governor's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom to go by "first partner" in nod to gender equality

"Well yes, because I know we do not have an unlimited capacity to fund government," Republican State Senator Jim Nielsen said.

Governor Newsom's budget is slated to be released later this week.

Take a look at more stories and videos about Gavin Newsom.
Related Topics:
politicsgavin newsomgovernorSacramentoCalifornia
