London Breed

Inauguration ceremony held for San Francisco Mayor Breed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed was inaugurated for her first full term. The ceremony was held. in the rotunda of City Hall.

Mayor Breed was sworn in then spoke to supporters. There was also a musical performance that featured Santana.

RELATED: SF Mayor Breed, city officials call Embarcadero Navigation Center 'dignified' environment during tour

Breed became the city's first black female mayor when Mayor Ed Lee died unexpectedly in December 2017.

See more stories on London Breed here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscosan francisco city halllondon breed
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LONDON BREED
WATCH IN 60: Smash-and-grab car burglaries, Mayor Breed's inauguration, new Star Wars ride
SF mayor, city officials call Navigation Center 'dignified' environment
SF Embarcadero Navigation Center set to open
SF's new transit chief, Jeff Tumlin talks traffic solutions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
No Oscars host for 2nd year in a row
BART directors will vote on system-wide Wi-Fi
Suspect's identity released in Sonoma sexual assault case
VIDEO: Baby wallabies rescued from Australia fire
Medical examiner's office sells 'crime scene' beach towels
Florida mom gives birth to 2 sets of twins in 2019
Show More
Hundreds homeless after 6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
2 arrested in connection to 40 Sunnyvale vehicle break-ins
California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
AccuWeather forecast: Brief break before more showers tonight
More TOP STORIES News