GAY RIGHTS

India decriminalizes homosexual acts in landmark verdict

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw footage of a celebration in India after a top couty struck down a colonial-era law that made homosexual acts punishable (Anna Issac via CNN)

ASHOK SHARMA
NEW DELHI --
India's top court on Thursday struck down a colonial-era law that made homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a landmark victory for gay rights in the world's largest democracy.

In a unanimous decision, five Supreme Court justices ruled that the law was a weapon used to harass members of India's gay community and resulted in discrimination. After the ruling, opponents of the law danced and waved flags outside the court.

"We feel as equal citizens now," activist Shashi Bhushan said. "What happens in our bedroom is left to us."

RELATED: Australia legalizes same-sex marriage

The law, known as Section 377 - put in place by the British in 1861 - held that intercourse between members of the same sex was against the order of nature. The five petitioners who challenged the law said it was discriminatory and led to gays living in fear of being harassed and prosecuted by police.

Arvind Datar, the attorney for the petitioners, argued in the court that the penal provision was unconstitutional because it provides for the prosecution and sentencing of consenting adults.

In its ruling Thursday, the court said it must protect an individual's right to live with dignity as a fundamental right. The justices termed sexual orientation as a "biological phenomenon" and said any discrimination on this ground violated fundamental rights.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the denial of self-expression was akin to inviting death, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

A New Delhi High Court in 2009 declared Section 377 unconstitutional, but that decision was overturned in a ruling by three Supreme Court justices in 2013 on the grounds that amending or repealing the law should be left to Parliament. But lawmakers failed to take action and in July the government told the Supreme Court to give a ruling in the case.

Over the past decade, gays have gained a degree of acceptance in parts of deeply conservative India, especially in big cities. Some high-profile Bollywood films have dealt with gay issues. Still, being gay is seen as shameful in much of the country.

Karan Johar, a Bollywood producer and director, said Thursday's verdict was history in the making.

"So proud today! Decriminalizing homosexuality and abolishing section 377 is a huge thumb up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!" he wrote on Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldgay rightscrimeindiasame sex marriagelgbtqlgbt
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
GAY RIGHTS
Bill banning gay conversion therapy closer to becoming CA law
Baker who won same-sex wedding cake case sues Colorado over new bias case
Gay man claims he was denied flowers for his wedding
PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride celebration 2018
More gay rights
POLITICS
Kim Kardashian West gets a seat at White House prison reform meeting
Trump blasts critical op-ed from anonymous senior official
Congressman drowns out protester with auctioneering skills
Ayanna Pressley, Chicago native, wins Massachusetts primary
More Politics
Top Stories
Is San Francisco ready for the next big disaster?
Woman grateful to be alive after fleeing Shasta Co. wildfire
SJSU 'Power of Protest' exhibit features Colin Kaepernick
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
Vehicles abandoned as drivers flee flames on I-5 in Shasta County
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
License to be revoked after investigation into North Bay senior care homes
Sweet-tooths rejoice! Candytopia experience arrives in San Francisco
Show More
'I might die here': Drivers flee fast-moving wildfire near Redding
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars for abusive behavior
Post-fire water report answers some questions in Santa Rosa, raises others
Search begins for new president of South Bay Catholic school
Wildfire near Redding nearly triples in size, triggers evacuations
More News