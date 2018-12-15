U.S. & WORLD

Ryan Zinke to step down as Trump administration's Secretary of the Interior

EMBED </>More Videos

Trump says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke leaving administration at end of year (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON --
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is stepping down from his post, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Saturday morning.

"Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation," Trump tweeted.


During the latter half of his two years in the Trump administration, Zinke faces accusations of ethics violations for his involvement in real estate development connected to an oil company executive. He also made headlines for his departments work in reducing National Monuments in size and reshaping the department.

It is unclear why Zinke is leaving. Trump tweeted that a new Secretary of the Interior will be announced next week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpwashington politicsWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ryan Zinke and other notable Trump resignations, firings
U.S. & WORLD
ABC7 highlights Bay Area porch pirates in 12 Days of Grinch-mas
Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby
VIDEO: Police officers seen decorating offensive Christmas tree
Shakira charged with tax evasion in Spain
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
Rep. Speier talks about sexual harassment bill
Who is Mick Mulvaney, Trump's new acting chief of staff?
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
More Politics
Top Stories
Vision correction surgery safety questioned after meteorologist dies by suicide
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Man shot in possible road rage incident in Pleasanton
ABC7 gives back by donating to Toys for Tots
California PUC says PG&E falsified pipeline safety records
Michelle Obama inspires thousands of fans in San Jose
CSULB health exam included racially-charged question
Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby
Show More
A new brew on tap is help Camp Fire victims
VIDEO: Police officers seen decorating offensive Christmas tree
Shakira charged with tax evasion in Spain
US student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
Women to compete in legendary Mavericks surf contest for 1st time
More News