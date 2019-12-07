Politics

Iran: Held Princeton grad student to be exchanged for scientist

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 file photo, Hua Qu, the wife of detained Chinese-American Xiyue Wang, poses for a photograph with a portrait of her family in Princeton, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's foreign minister says a detained Princeton graduate student will be exchanged for an Iranian scientist held by the U.S.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday.





The trade involves graduate student Xiyue Wang and scientist Massoud Soleimani.



President Trump separately acknowledged Wang was free in a statement from the White House, saying he "is returning to the United States."

Iran has detained dual Iranian nationals and those with Western ties in the past to be used as bargaining chips, amid heightened tensions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers and sanctions.
