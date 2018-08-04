Former President Obama received a special honor on Saturday.It's the first ever Barack Obama Day in Illinois. Saturday also happens to be his 57th birthday.Barack Obama Day is a commemorative day, not a legal state holiday.Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the bill into law in 2017.The law says that Barack Obama Day is to be observed "as a day set apart to honor the 44th President of the United States of America who began his career serving the People of Illinois in both the Illinois State Senate and the United States Senate, and dedicated his life to protecting the rights of Americans and building bridges across communities."