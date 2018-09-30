As the FBI begins to investigate the allegations made against Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh, a Peninsula congresswoman has some serious concerns about the investigation and a deadline that is slowly ticking away."The accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford hasn't even been approached by the FBI, what does that tell us?" said Representative Jackie Speier from San Mateo.The FBI investigation into Dr. Blasey Ford's sexual assault accusation is scheduled to conclude in just five days."Will this even be an investigation or just another fig leaf?" Said Speier.Speier wants to see judge Kavanaugh submit to a lie detector test, like the one Blasey Ford took over the summer.Not everyone agrees."It's just not believable that Judge Kavanaugh did this," said Harmeet Dhillon, Committeewoman from California's RNC.Dhillon says the FBI has already conducted six background checks on Kavanaugh. She believes there's not enough information from Dr. Blasey Ford's testimony to find anything new.Meantime, Senator Lindsey Graham this vowing to investigate Senator Dianne Feinstein's office on how Dr. Blasey Ford's confidential letter which first detailed her accusation was leaked."I'm going to call for an investigation on who betrayed Dr. Ford's trust and who in Feinstein's office recommend (Debra) Katz as a lawyer," said Graham, Republican Senator from South Carolina.