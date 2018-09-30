Jerry Brown rejects safe injection site plan for San Francisco

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4092530" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A model of what a safe injection site could look like is now open in San Francisco. Here's a tour of the facilities.

Despite the veto of #AB186, we will still continue to work with our community partners on trying to come up with a solution to move this effort forward. Thank you to @Scott_Wiener and @SusanEggman for their leadership in pushing this through the Legislature.



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/3lPwRqPr1i — London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 1, 2018

California Gov. Jerry Brown has rejected legislation that would have allowed San Francisco to open what could be the nation's first supervised drug injection sites under a pilot program.Brown issued a veto Sunday, saying "enabling illegal and destructive drug use will never work."San Francisco could still choose to open such a site but it would be in violation of federal and state law.Advocates of "safe injection" sites say the supervised locations prevent drug overdoses and provide access to counseling.The U.S. government and other critics say taxpayers shouldn't be enabling users.San Francisco Mayor London Breed has vowed to open a supervised injection site in the city, where public drug use is a major problem. She vowed to continue to work toward a solution and move the effort forward.There are safe injection sites in other countries, but none in the United States.