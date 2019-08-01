Politics

Joe Biden, Julian Castro spar over immigration, learning 'the lessons of the past'

DETROIT -- Former Vice President Joe Biden and former Obama administration housing secretary Julián Castro clashed over immigration policy during Wednesday night's debate.

Castro has promised to make illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border punishable by a civil penalty and is repeating that call Wednesday.

He says that doesn't mean endorsing "open borders," but says some in his party, including some on the debate stage, have "taken the bait" and fallen for a Republican talking point.

Biden says he doesn't support decriminalizing such border crossing. He also says he never heard Castro "talk about any of this while he was secretary."

Castro responds, "It looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn't."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimmigration reformpresidential racepresidential debatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential electionimmigration
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
Biden to Harris before debate: 'Go easy on me, kid'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy Shooting: Residents show support as FBI looks into motive
Father of Bay Area teen charged in officer's death arrives in Rome
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Biden to Harris before debate: 'Go easy on me, kid'
Jazzy home up for sale in Berkeley Hills
Everything we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting suspect
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
Show More
Everything we know about 3 victims killed at Gilroy Garlic Festival
San Mateo Co. Emergency Services holds active shooter training sessions
Osama bin Laden's son killed in strike
7 victims remain hospitalized from Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008 amid economic fears
More TOP STORIES News