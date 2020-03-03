California Primary 2020: Democratic candidates rally behind Joe Biden to beat Bernie Sanders

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Polling places have opened across California in the single biggest day of voting in the Democratic presidential primary and stakes are high.About a third of all pledged delegates are up for grabs in 14 states and one American territory on Super Tuesday.The Democratic Party appears to be rallying around Joe Biden in an effort to beat Bernie Sanders. Today we will find out if voters in California are influenced by this show of unity.Biden is expected to make a campaign stop in Oakland at 10:45 a.m.Last night, a rally was held in Dallas with former candidates Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar supporting Biden. But former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown points out California might not buy into to this. He said not campaigning more in California will be "to his detriment." Biden has not paid much attention to California."He didn't come here for the state Democratic Party Convention which is a little strange. All of those things are what you need to do particularly when someone like Bernie who will go wherever there are two other people he makes the third," said Brown.Some Bernie Sanders supporters in San Francisco say they are more motivated than ever to help his campaign now that the other candidates are rallying against him. ABC7 News talked to voters who were going to vote for Buttigieg or Klobuchar who are now going to vote for Sanders.