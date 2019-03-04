Politics

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is running for President

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is running for president.

Hickenlooper becomes the second governor to jump into the sprawling Democratic 2020 contest. He is a former brewpub owner and Denver mayor who hopes his two terms governing a swing state shows that he can unite the country.

Hickenlooper is a 66-year-old white man and may face skepticism among a Democratic field with several young, female and minority candidates. And he lacks the national platform of several senators who are running. But he points to several accomplishments in Colorado.

Hickenlooper persuaded numerous Republican suburban mayors to back a tax hike to fund a rail network around Denver. He implemented limits on methane emissions from energy exploration, expanded Medicaid and signed gun control bills.
