BIRTH CONTROL

Judge blocks Trump birth control coverage rules in 13 states

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, a one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A U.S. judge in California on Sunday blocked Trump administration rules, which would allow more employers to opt out of providing women with no-cost birth control, from taking effect in 13 states and Washington, D.C.

Judge Haywood Gilliam granted a request for a preliminary injunction by California, 12 other states and Washington, D.C. The plaintiffs sought to prevent the rules from taking effect as scheduled on Monday while a lawsuit against them moved forward.

But Gilliam limited the scope of the ruling to the plaintiffs, rejecting their request that he block the rules nationwide.

RELATED: Birth control coverage may be at risk due to new Trump administration policy

The changes would allow more employers, including publicly traded companies, to opt out of providing no-cost contraceptive coverage to women by claiming religious objections. Some private employers could also object on moral grounds.

California and the other states argue that women would be forced to turn to state-funded programs for birth control and experience unintended pregnancies.

"The law couldn't be more clear - employers have no business interfering in women's healthcare decisions," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement Sunday. "Today's court ruling stops another attempt by the Trump Administration to trample on women's access to basic reproductive care. It's 2019, yet the Trump Administration is still trying to roll back women's rights. Our coalition will continue to fight to ensure women have access to the reproductive healthcare they are guaranteed under the law."

The U.S. Department of Justice said in court documents the rules "protect a narrow class of sincere religious and moral objectors from being forced to facilitate practices that conflict with their beliefs."

RELATED: Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality

At issue is a requirement under President Barack Obama's health care law that birth control services be covered at no additional cost. Obama officials included exemptions for religious organizations. The Trump administration expanded those exemptions and added "moral convictions" as a basis to opt out of providing birth control services.

At a hearing on Friday, Gilliam said the changes would result in a "substantial number" of women losing birth control coverage, which would be a "massive policy shift."

The judge previously blocked an interim version of the rules - a decision that was upheld in December by an appeals court.

Check out more articles related to birth control.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbirth controlPresident Donald Trumphealth carepoliticsu.s. & worldwomen and healthbirthwomenhealth insurancedonald trump
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BIRTH CONTROL
Why are people in the U.S. having fewer babies?
Little sisters of the poor appear in court
Consumer Catch-up: VW filing deadline, birth control app
Consumer Catch-up: Third-party rent, salmonella outbreak
More birth control
POLITICS
Wife of furloughed gov't worker wins $100k, SUV in lottery
Graham says Trump isn't giving in on southern border wall
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
More Politics
Top Stories
Family, community rally for San Francisco grandmother assaulted on playground
Possible explosion in San Francisco leaves windows broken
Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa releases names of 39 accused of sex abuse
First female in history officiates NFL postseason game
Utah mall shooting leaves 2 wounded
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
Man killed in Antioch shooting
San Jose shooting leaves man dead
Show More
Wife of furloughed gov't worker wins $100k, SUV in lottery
Davis remembers fallen officer in packed vigil
Woman killed in parking lot crash in New York
A's send group of executives to meet with Kyler Murray
Virginia woman says Christmas tree left her house infested with praying mantises
More News