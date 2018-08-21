PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts

Paul Manafort arrives at federal court, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort says it's reached a verdict on eight counts but is undecided on the remaining 10.

Jurors made that announcement in a note Tuesday afternoon to the federal jury overseeing the trial.

RELATED: Trump, Cohen secret audio tape made public

The jury is in its fourth day of deliberations and had signaled earlier in the day that it was stuck on at least one count.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III encouraged jurors to continue deliberations, and suggested he was not ready to consider a partial verdict.

