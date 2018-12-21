POLITICS

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths

EMBED </>More Videos

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung.

It's Ginsburg's third bout with cancer since she joined the court in 1993.

The court says 85-year-old Ginsburg had the surgery Friday in New York and will remain in the hospital for a few days.

The court says doctors found "no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body." The court says no additional treatment is planned currently.

The growths were found during tests Ginsburg had after she fractured ribs in a fall on Nov. 7.

Ginsburg is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtruth bader ginsburgu.s. & worldcancer
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Ruth Bader Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Response to viral GoFundMe page seeks ladders to defeat border wall
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
More Politics
Top Stories
1 hospitalized, suspect at large after pistol-whipping at MacArthur BART station
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SFO packed for busy holiday travel day
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
1 dead, 15 displaced after fire at San Jose apartment complex
5 things to know about a government shutdown
What is a bolide meteor?
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Calif. man talks about blowing whistle on doctor accused of botched surgeries
Accuweather Forecast: Showers to shine today
Scientists make sense of mysterious bright light across Bay Area sky
Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder
Trump planning to pull 7,000 troops from Afghanistan, reducing force by half
More News