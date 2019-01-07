RUTH BADER GINSBURG

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg missing Supreme Court arguments for 1st time in 25 years

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg answers a question at the Roger William University Law School on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Bristol, R.I. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

WASHINGTON --
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing arguments for the first time in more than 25 years as she recuperates from cancer surgery last month.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Monday the 85-year-old Ginsburg is continuing to recuperate and work from home after doctors removed two cancerous growths from her left lung on Dec. 21.
RELATED: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths

Ginsburg was discharged from a New York hospital on Christmas day.

Ginsburg had two earlier cancer surgeries in 1999 and 2009 that did not cause her to miss court sessions. She also has broken ribs on at least two occasions.

The court said doctors found the growths on Ginsburg's lung when she was being treated for fractured ribs she suffered in a fall at her office on Nov. 7.
