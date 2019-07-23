Politics

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens to be laid to rest in Tuesday funeral

WASHINGTON -- Retired Justice John Paul Stevens will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery during a private funeral planned for Tuesday.

The 99-year-old former Supreme Court justice died last week in Florida. He served on the high court for nearly 35 years, retiring in 2010. Stevens served more than twice the average tenure for a justice, and was only the second to mark his 90th birthday on the high court.

Stevens served in the Navy during World War II before attending law school. A graveside ceremony is expected to include Navy pallbearers and a rifle salute. The area of the cemetery where he is being buried is also the final resting place of other former justices.

On Monday, five current justices and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy were present as Stevens' casket arrived at the Supreme Court. After a brief private ceremony, members of the public were allowed to file by and pay their respects.

RELATED: Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dead at 99
EMBED More News Videos

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has died at age 99.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssupreme courtobituaryu.s. & worldu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dead at 99
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News