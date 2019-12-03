kamala harris

Senator Kamala Harris announces she's dropping out of presidential race

WASHINGTON -- Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris announced Tuesday that she's ending her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"To my supporters, it is with deep regret-but also with deep gratitude-that I am suspending my campaign today," Harris said in a tweet. "But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people."

Her decision to exit the race comes after months of trying to recreate the momentum from her January campaign launch, which drew 20,000 people in her home state of California.



Harris was once considered a front-runner in the crowded Democratic field but saw her campaign eclipsed by rivals such as Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.
She had been heavily focusing on the state of Iowa.

She'll remain California's junior senator; her term ends in 2022.

Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, tweeted a message of support on Tuesday: "I've got you. As always."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harrispresidential race2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
Biden flubs reference to black female senator during Dem debate
Dem debate: Gabbard criticizes Clinton, spars with Harris
Harris says she can best revive black coalition during Dem debate
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for suspects in assault on officer in Emeryville
Water main break floods streets in SF's Sunset District
AccuWeather forecast: Shower chances continue today
Break in rain gives Bay Area residents time to prepare for next storm
SJ woman goes on search of her life after ultra rare blue macaw goes missing
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Wisconsin Shooting: Student, officer injured in 2nd HS shooting in 2 days
Show More
Score great vacation deals on Travel Tuesday
Vandal destroys Christmas decorations in California
WATCH IN 60: Rare macaw found, proposal to charge drivers in SF, more rain expected
New 'Black Widow' trailer released: 'I'm done running from my past'
Golden Gate Bridge, Pier 39 among top Uber destinations in SF
More TOP STORIES News