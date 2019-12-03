Senator Kamala Harris announces she's dropping out of presidential race

"To my supporters, it is with deep regret-but also with deep gratitude-that I am suspending my campaign today," Harris said in a tweet. "But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people."
Her decision to exit the race comes after months of trying to recreate the momentum from her January campaign launch, which drew 20,000 people in her home state of California.
Harris was once considered a front-runner in the crowded Democratic field but saw her campaign eclipsed by rivals such as Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.
She had been heavily focusing on the state of Iowa.
She'll remain California's junior senator; her term ends in 2022.
Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, tweeted a message of support on Tuesday: "I've got you. As always."
