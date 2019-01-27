OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Senator Kamala Harris made it official Sunday, she's running for President.
Harris kicked off her campaign in her hometown of Oakland and thousands of her supporters came to listen.
RELATED: Who is Kamala Harris? What to know about the Democratic 2020 candidate
Harris began her bid for the White House by reminding the crowd of her hometown roots.
"As most of you know, I was born up the street at the Kaiser hospital," said Senator Harris.
Harris wasted no time, taking on President Trump's immigration policies.
RELATED: Senator Kamala Harris kicks off presidential campaign with Oakland rally
"When we have children in cages crying out for their mothers, that's not border security it's human rights abuse," she added.
Kamala Harris is considered by some to be the front runner in a growing field of democrats running for president.
She promises Medicare for all, Universal Pre-K, debt free college and a tax cut for families.
WATCH SENATOR HARRIS' FULL SPEECH
"We will deliver the largest working class tax cut in a generation, $500 for families a month to make ends meet."
Harris' supporters lined up early to get into the rally. The line stretched for blocks down Broadway.
"The people I've talked to, my family all support her, she's got a good chance," said Keith Truss from Oakland.
"I think she'd make a great president, not only is she a woman of color, she's got multi perspectives to represent this country," said Lily Manavi from Los Angeles.
The Oakland police Department estimates more than 20,000 people attended the rally in front of city hall.
More stories and videos related to Kamala Harris.